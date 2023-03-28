50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

How to help victims of Mississippi tornado

Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief
Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief(WTOK/Gray/KALB)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people want to reach out to help fellow Mississippians affected by a devastating tornado in Sharkey and Humphreys counties, including the towns of Rolling Fork and Silver City.

You may donate through The Salvation Army’s recovery efforts in the Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief Drive.

The organization is accepting donations through text and online. Text mstornadoes to 51555, or click here and designate your gift for Mississippi Tornadoes.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Dr. Katherine Koonce
Head of school killed in Tenn. school shooting was Baton Rouge native; another La. native killed
First Alert Traffic.
First Alert Traffic: I-10 closure scheduled in Lafayette
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released
Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office
Lake Charles man arrested for fraudulent checks
Afternoon highs and clouds
First Alert Forecast: Stormy start to the day, calmer days for the remainder of the week.