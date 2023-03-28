How to help victims of Mississippi tornado

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Many people want to reach out to help fellow Mississippians affected by a devastating tornado in Sharkey and Humphreys counties, including the towns of Rolling Fork and Silver City.

You may donate through The Salvation Army’s recovery efforts in the Mississippi Strong Tornado Relief Drive.

The organization is accepting donations through text and online. Text mstornadoes to 51555, or click here and designate your gift for Mississippi Tornadoes.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.