Heavy smoke in Lake Charles area reportedly from controlled burn in Vernon Parish
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - 7News viewers are reporting heavy smoke over the Lake Charles area.
This smoke is from a 2,000-acre controlled burn near Bailey Road in Vernon Parish, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Forestry.
Strong winds are moving the smoke through Calcasieu Parish, but officials say there is no need for alarm.
Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.