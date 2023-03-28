50/50 Thursdays
First Alert Traffic: I-10 closure scheduled in Lafayette

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - DOTD has announced two closures in order to make emergency repairs to I-10 in the Lafayette area.

Motorists are advised that from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. these closures will be in effect on the following days:

  • Wednesday, March 29: I-49 Northbound will be closed at the I-10 overpass.
  • Thursday, March 30: I-10 eastbound and I-49 northbound will be closed at the intersection.

