First Alert Traffic: I-10 closure scheduled in Lafayette

Lafayette, LA (KPLC) - DOTD has announced two closures in order to make emergency repairs to I-10 in the Lafayette area.

Motorists are advised that from 8 p.m. to 5 p.m. these closures will be in effect on the following days:

Wednesday, March 29: I-49 Northbound will be closed at the I-10 overpass.

Thursday, March 30: I-10 eastbound and I-49 northbound will be closed at the intersection.

