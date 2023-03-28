50/50 Thursdays
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Stormy start to the day, calmer days for the remainder of the week.

By Joseph Enk
Updated: 36 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -A stormy start across SWLA today as overnight thunderstorms are still moving through the area. Fortunately, they are on the exit and should be out of our region by just after sunrise, but you may want to take some rain gear though with you as you head out early this morning as there are still a few showers lingering. Temperatures will stay in the 60s until lunchtime, when we may start to see a little sunshine with afternoon temperatures up into the mid 70s. Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with lows back in the 60s.

Afternoon highs and clouds
Afternoon highs and clouds(KPLC)

Wednesday might see a few stray showers but it’s looking like overall the rain chances will be much lower thanks to that front pushing back toward the south. Highs tomorrow in the 70s but 80s return later in the week as a quieter pattern through Friday has temperatures gradually warming up.

Weak front Saturday
Weak front Saturday(KPLC)

A weak front is set to approach to the area on Saturday bringing rain chances back for this weekend. The better chances of rain currently look to be after the front passes on Sunday which could be the start of another unsettled weather pattern.

