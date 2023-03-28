FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slightly cooler weather here for a few days

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A cold front moved through earlier Tuesday, with drier air the biggest change in the weather. Although temperatures will be cooler tonight with lows into the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Afternoon highs will still reach the 70s, although cloud cover will dictate how warm most areas get. And with clouds remaining over the area, we could see a brief shower, so I am including a 10% chance of rain through Thursday to account for that.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

A warmup begins late Thursday into Friday as high pressure moves to our east and southerly winds return. This is ahead of the next approaching cold front that should move through early Saturday. Friday will be warm with lows in the 60s to near 70 along with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Again, clouds will play a role in the temperature forecast; and rain chances will only be 10%.

This front looks weak, and rain is likely to be limited, so rain chances are only 20% and most likely in the early morning hours of Saturday. One change to the forecast today involves the front stalling over our area this weekend. If that occurs it could mean rain continues off and on through the weekend, I will include a 20% chance of rain both days to account for this. But if this is a trend that continues the rain chance may increase for this weekend. Don’t cancel plans just yet but be mindful that changes are possible with the forecast.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

Next week is looking more and more like a typical summer pattern with warmer temperatures and maybe even a few pop-up showers in the afternoon. This part of the forecast is a bit more uncertain, so will leave rain chances limited for now.

