Economic boom in Jennings bringing several businesses, jobs to city

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several businesses that will bring dozens of jobs to the area will soon start construction in Jennings.

“We have multiple agriculture dealerships,” Mayor Henry Guinn said. “We have a new proposed truck stop. We have a potential 18-wheeler dealership coming into the city of Jennings. That’s on the north side of the interstate. On the southern side, we have Shop Rite’s expansion. We have a retail outlet and T-Mobile store that will be built next to Walmart. We have Hebert Boudin and Cracklins.”

Guinn explains the city is conducting a traffic impact analysis to examine how to improve traffic on Highway 26. Also in the early stages, the city is proposing an extension to Fred and Ruth Zigler Memorial Dr., creating several acres of new development.

“So, the Jennings Airport would receive additional rental income,” Guinn said. “So, it’s a win for everybody. It puts some cash into our local airport, and it also creates sales tax and a taxing base for Jennings and Jeff Davis Parish.”

It’s an economic boom years in the making which Guinn said was postponed due to the pandemic.

“This study and this proposed road is to enhance traffic flow on Highway 26 and to open additional land parcels because the interest in Jennings, especially along Highway 26 it’s so high,” Guinn said.

Many businesses are currently under construction. Guinn said they hope the road expansion will be complete within two to three years.

