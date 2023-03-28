50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

DeRidder man arrested for computer-aided solicitation of minor after CPSO Cyber Crime investigation

DeRidder man arrested for computer-aided solicitation of minor after CPSO Cyber Crime...
DeRidder man arrested for computer-aided solicitation of minor after CPSO Cyber Crime investigation(Source: Concordia Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Maddy Johnson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Miller, 46, after an investigation with the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit.

The investigation began on March 20, 2023. Miller communicated with the Cyber Crime Unit, who he thought was a child, for sexual purposes. During the conversation, CPSO says Miller expressed his desire to impregnate the minor and take them on road trips.

CPSO identified Miller and obtained a warrant for his arrest. Miller was arrested on March 27, 2023, by the Beauregard Sheriff’s Office on the charges of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

The La. Department of Transportation and Development announced the I-210 westbound Interstate...
210 westbound exit ramp at Lake Street closed until noon
Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana moving to new facility
Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana moving to new facility
Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana moving to new facility
Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana moving to new facility
Afternoon highs and clouds
First Alert Forecast: Stormy start to the day, calmer days for the remainder of the week.