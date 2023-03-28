Citizens concerned about revisions to Sulphur Home CHarter

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Home Charter Commission held its final meeting on Monday, March 27.

The charter has not been revised since 1984.

One citizen does not feel the revisions of the charter are in the public’s best interest.

“This charter was done in two meetings, front to back in two meetings, and the studies show it takes 6 to 18 months to get one of these accomplished,” said Sheila Broussard. “When I brought that up, they said they were simply efficient; and it did not seem like efficiency, it seemed like just cut and paste.”

“I think that the public and this commission owe you a debt of gratitude for your ability and your willingness to do all that, I mean, that’s a great service,” said committee member Carla Sigler to Sheila Broussard.

Mayor Danahay and Chair Danny Dipetta previously said there are no major changes with the charter.

“It’s a major change when you go from a set salary to allowing them to set their own salaries for the council; going forward, this charter gives the city council the ability to vote raises for the city council, whether it’s their term or not,” said Broussard. “Their voting raises for the city council and that’s the number one reason why this charter is going to fail.”

The meetings were not well attended by the public. Monday, there were two attendees who want to be more involved.

“People are tired of feeling like they’re not being heard, you know, like they’re, you know, constantly trying to call the city, trying to make changes. and nobody does anything,” said Maria Ortiz.

“It’s just there’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes that we, as citizens, should be informed of and the only way to do that is to come to these meetings is to listen,” said Dylan Dunlop. “And then form opinions based on legislation that’s written and then voice our opinions on that and push for the change that we wish to seek.”

Home Charter Committee member Justin Sittig says it is very disappointing that more members of the public do not attend the meetings.

“We’ve had five or six meetings; the attendance has been very poor, maybe two or three people here,” said Sittig. “Of those two or three, some of them are actually part of the council, so it’s really the council showing up, not the public, showing up to give us their input, but this is the charter for the city; this is something that’s very important that we need people to be here, otherwise it’s hard for us to make decisions.”

