50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

210 westbound exit ramp at Lake Street closed until noon

The La. Department of Transportation and Development announced the I-210 westbound Interstate...
The La. Department of Transportation and Development announced the I-210 westbound Interstate exit ramp at Lake Street will be closed today from 10 a.m. until noon.(Phil Anderson)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The La. Department of Transportation and Development announced the I-210 westbound Interstate exit ramp at Lake Street will be closed today from 10 a.m. until noon.

All motorists exiting 210 westbound will be directed north on Lake Street.

The closure is necessary for crews to work on a traffic signal. Because the signals will be inoperable during the closure, motorists are advised to take extra precautions.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

DeRidder man arrested for computer-aided solicitation of minor after CPSO Cyber Crime...
DeRidder man arrested for computer-aided solicitation of minor after CPSO Cyber Crime investigation
Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana moving to new facility
Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana moving to new facility
Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana moving to new facility
Safety Council of Southwest Louisiana moving to new facility
Afternoon highs and clouds
First Alert Forecast: Stormy start to the day, calmer days for the remainder of the week.