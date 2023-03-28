210 westbound exit ramp at Lake Street closed until noon

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The La. Department of Transportation and Development announced the I-210 westbound Interstate exit ramp at Lake Street will be closed today from 10 a.m. until noon.

All motorists exiting 210 westbound will be directed north on Lake Street.

The closure is necessary for crews to work on a traffic signal. Because the signals will be inoperable during the closure, motorists are advised to take extra precautions.

