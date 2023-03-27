50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

VPSO searching for stolen puppy

Lola
Lola(VPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for information in reference to the theft of a schnauzer puppy (Lola), which happened last week.

The puppy was being watched by a neighbor when she disappeared. It is believed that a woman who lives in the Joslin Pitt Road area in the Knight community may have sold or traded the puppy.

Anyone with any information about Lola is asked to contact Detective Sullivan at 337-238-7248.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Huge turnout for annual used book sale
Huge turnout for annual used book sale
13-year old Bell City High School student accused of making shooting threat
13-year-old Bell City High School student accused of making shooting threat
Cathedral of Immaculate Conception performs ‘A Musical Journey Through Lent’
Cathedral of Immaculate Conception performs ‘A Musical Journey Through Lent’
Huge turnout for annual used book sale
Huge turnout for annual used book sale
Storms Tuesday morning
First Alert Forecast: Warm front lingers through Tuesday, possible strong storms late tonight.