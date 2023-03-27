SWLA Arrest Report - March 26, 2023
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 26, 2023.
Duong Thanh Nguyen, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Anthony Polanco, 31, Petersburg, FL: Theft of a motor vehicle.
Lakyn Dayale Williams, 18, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Travis ChrisAnthony Antoine, 18, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; windshield obscured.
Stephen Ryan Saucier, 41, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $1,000; aggravated assault.
