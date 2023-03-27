50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

SWLA Arrest Report - March 26, 2023

By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 26, 2023.

Duong Thanh Nguyen, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Polanco, 31, Petersburg, FL: Theft of a motor vehicle.

Lakyn Dayale Williams, 18, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Travis ChrisAnthony Antoine, 18, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; windshield obscured.

Stephen Ryan Saucier, 41, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $1,000; aggravated assault.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALET FORECAST: Warm and drier Monday afternoon, rain returns late Monday night
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash
Six CPSB schools certified as world language immersion schools
Hail falls on SWLA during Sunday afternoon storms
Hail falls on SWLA during Sunday afternoon storms