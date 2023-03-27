SWLA Arrest Report - March 26, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 26, 2023.

Duong Thanh Nguyen, 38, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Polanco, 31, Petersburg, FL: Theft of a motor vehicle.

Lakyn Dayale Williams, 18, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Travis ChrisAnthony Antoine, 18, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; windshield obscured.

Stephen Ryan Saucier, 41, Lake Charles: Burglary; property damage under $1,000; aggravated assault.

