Six CPSB schools certified as world language immersion schools

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish School Board announced six schools in the district will be officially recognized as State of Louisiana Certified World Language Immersion Schools next month by the Louisiana Department of Education.

Three of these schools offer French Immersion: Henry Heights Elementary, Prien Lake Elementary, and S.J. Welsh Middle, and the other three offer Spanish Immersion: Frasch Elementary, Oak Park Middle, and W.W. Lewis Middle.

According to CPSB, the purpose of the State Immersion Certification is to help districts establish and maintain high-quality dual language immersion programs that lead to biliteracy, student achievement, positive self-esteem, and marketable skills for the global workforce. To earn this designation, these schools have worked to align their immersion programs to the model of excellence outlined by the Department of Education.

