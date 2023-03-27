50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Six CPSB schools certified as world language immersion schools

(kplc)
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish School Board announced six schools in the district will be officially recognized as State of Louisiana Certified World Language Immersion Schools next month by the Louisiana Department of Education.

Three of these schools offer French Immersion: Henry Heights Elementary, Prien Lake Elementary, and S.J. Welsh Middle, and the other three offer Spanish Immersion: Frasch Elementary, Oak Park Middle, and W.W. Lewis Middle.

According to CPSB, the purpose of the State Immersion Certification is to help districts establish and maintain high-quality dual language immersion programs that lead to biliteracy, student achievement, positive self-esteem, and marketable skills for the global workforce. To earn this designation, these schools have worked to align their immersion programs to the model of excellence outlined by the Department of Education.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Tornado Watch until 7 pm
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tornado Watch expires for all of SW Louisiana
Hail falls on SWLA during Sunday afternoon storms
Hail falls on SWLA during Sunday afternoon storms
Hail falls on SWLA during Sunday afternoon storms
Hail falls on SWLA during Sunday afternoon storms
Beachgoers relocate alligator stranded on surf
Beachgoers relocate alligator stranded on surf