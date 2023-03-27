Shreveport man facing 9k+ counts of possession of child porn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport is facing thousands of porn charges involving children and animals.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the investigation began back in November of 2022. Wayne Parks, 48, was arrested March 15, 2023, after a search warrant was executed at his home on Tal Drive on March 1.

Detectives say they took several electronic devices from Parks’ home and found more than 800 images/videos showing child sexual abuse involving prepubescent kids. They also reportedly found images/videos involving the sexual abuse of animals.

Parks is charged with 764 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and 82 counts of possession of images involving sexual abuse of an animal. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center and is being held without bond.

On Monday, March 27, police sent out updated information indicating more files were found on electronic devices belonging to Parks. Police say an additional 8,417 files, including videos and images, of child porn were found on Parks’ devices. Park is now facing 9,181 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles and 82 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

No bond has been set.

