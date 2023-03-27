Movies Under the Stars returns Friday, carries on through April

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The “Movies Under the Stars” event returns Friday March 31, 2023.

A schedule for the movie showings, including location and time, is below:

Friday, March 31 – ‘The Dog Who Saved Easter’: This 2013 live-action family comedy centers around a smart, yet mischievous, yellow lab named Zeus (Mario Lopez), who is headed to doggie daycare while his family, the Bannisters, go on an Easter holiday cruise. Zeus quickly makes some new friends there and all is well until the daycare’s competition hires a criminal to sabotage the facility and drive it out of business. Zeus and his new canine cohorts then set out to save the daycare – and Easter (Rated PG). This movie will be shown at Prien Lake Park, 3700 West Prien Lake Road. The Easter Bunny will be in attendance to take photos with the kids and there will be an Easter egg hunt at 6:15 p.m. so make sure to get there early!

Friday, April 14 – ‘Inside Out’: This 2015 Disney-Pixar comedy-adventure is about a young girl, Riley (Kaitlyn Dias), who has a hard time when she and her family move from the Midwest to San Francisco, where her father has taken another job. Riley is guided by her emotions – Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness -- who live in Headquarters, the control center inside Riley’s mind. Her struggles cause turmoil when all the emotions conflict on how best to help Riley adapt to her new life (Rated PG). The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury, in partnership with the Banners Series, will host this movie at McNeese State University’s Bulber Auditorium, 4205 Ryan St., Lake Charles.

Friday, April 21 – ‘The Lorax’: This 2012 3D-CGI animated feature is an adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ classic tale of a forest creature with the enduring power of hope. The adventure follows the journey of a boy named Ted (Zac Efron) as he searches for something to help him win the girl of his dreams, Audrey (Taylor Swift). To find it he must discover the story of the Lorax, the grumpy, yet charming creature who fights to protect his world (Rated PG). This movie, which is being featured in honor of Earth Day (April 22), will be shown at Mallard Junction Park, 599 August Drive, Lake Charles.