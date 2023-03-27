McNeese MBB’s Johnathan Massie enters the transfer portal

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese men’s basketball guard Johnathan Massie announced via Twitter on Monday morning that he is leaving the Cowboys, and has entered his name into the transfer portal.

Massie played two seasons in Lake Charles appearing in 31 games in 2021-22, starting in 26 of those games and averaging 5.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.1 steals per game, but took a big step up in his sophomore year with the Cowboys. In 2022-23 Massie started in 31 of 34 games averaging 10.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, which was good enough to be McNeese’s fourth-leading scorer this past season.

The decision of course comes after John Aiken was fired as head coach of the Cowboys, and former LSU head coach Will Wade was hired as the school’s 12th head coach in program history.

Massie is the second Cowboy to enter the transfer portal this offseason, joining Christian Shumate as the only other player to do so.

