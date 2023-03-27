McNeese Cowgirls softball coming off a successful weekend against Texas A&M-Commerce

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowgirls softball team is fresh off of a three-game series sweep against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lady Lions, and with it, they begin Southland Conference play with an impressive 6-0 record after sweeping Incarnate Word the week prior.

Head coach of the Cowgirls James Landreneau feels like the biggest reason for the team’s improvement over the last month has been the depth of his pitching rotation.

“We’re pitching it pretty well, we have some depth in the circle, and it’s probably the deepest I’ve ever had in the circle, and it’s great having that many arms we could go to in any situation,” coach Landreneau said. “I used to joke around when I first started working here that if you want to get people to come to the game, offense sells tickets, but defense and pitching are going to win championships and we’ve got to be able to pitch it well to make a postseason run and be a championship kind of team.”

This season has been a little different than other seasons for Landreneau, as he has put a lot of young players in big situations throughout the season. Over the course of the non-conference schedule, he began to see a shift in his team’s maturity and believes that the game is beginning to slow down for more of his players.

“It’s weird I don’t know exactly how to put it besides maturity, you know the way to kind of handle their business, the way they evaluate good games and bad, there’s not a whole lot of dwelling on good days or bad days, so that that’s different,” Landreneau said. “You know you always want teams to be able to do that, and what I’ve seen is the energy level has increased over the last three weeks and the consistency over the last three weeks of the team has gotten so much better and that’s what I’m excited about.”

The Cowgirls head to Huntsville, Texas this week as they will take on Sam Houston on Wednesday, before heading to Beaumont for the Battle of I-10 against Lamar, this weekend.

For the most up-to-date updates on McNeese Softball, and more follow KPLC 7 Sports on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.