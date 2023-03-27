LSU dances to the Final Four after beating Miami

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WAFB) - The No. 3 seed LSU Tigers took down the No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes in a hard fought game on Sunday, March 26 to advance to the Final Four.

The Tigers (32-2) defeated the Hurricanes (22-13) 54-42.

It wasn’t the best offensive game from LSU star Angel Reese has she scored just 13 points and shot just 20% from the floor, but Reese did grab 18 rebounds to secure her 32nd double-double of the season, breaking the SEC record for most double-doubles in a season.

LSU held Miami to just 27 points through the first three quarters, the lowest total in this years tournament. The Tigers defense forced the Hurricanes to 15 turnovers and LSU outrebounded Miami 49 to 35.

The Tigers held the Hurricanes to just 16 points in the second half.

Both teams struggled to shoot from behind the arc as they went a combined 1-for-27 with the lone three coming from Kateri Poole with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Poole’s three would put the Tigers up 48-34.

Miami went on a 8-0 run to cut the Tigers lead down to 43-35 with 4:24 left.

Alexis Morris led the Tigers with 21 points.

LSU will face the winner between No. 1 seed Virginia Tech and No. 3 seed Ohio State.

