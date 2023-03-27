LDWF offering in-person new or renewal of commercial fishing licenses in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will be offering a limited-time in-person location for the renewal or purchase of new commercial fishing licenses in Lake Charles in April.

The new limited-time location will be at 1025 Tom Watson Rd. from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on April 24 and 25.

Officials will also be accepting boat registration transactions during this time.

Acceptable forms of payment will include personal checks, cashier’s checks, money orders, and cash. To avoid processing delays, customers purchasing licenses are asked to bring their license renewal notices with them. First-time applicants can apply by mail or in person. When applying in person, you must provide the following:

Resident applicants must provide proof of residency, such as a Louisiana driver’s license (held continuously for 12 months), voter’s registration, vehicle registration, and state income tax.

Non-resident applicants must provide proof of residency from their domiciliary state, such as a driver’s license, voter’s registration, vehicle registration, and state income tax.

Applicants applying for a license in a business name must provide documentation showing proof of valid federal tax ID# assigned to the business name and proof of authorized signature, or an occupational license will be required.

For commercial license inquiries, you can contact (225) 765-2898.

