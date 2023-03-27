City of Lake Charles to hold Easter Egg Hunt at Hillcrest Park

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles and United Way of Southwest Louisiana are inviting residents to their Eggs-travagant Easter Egg Hunt.

The event is open to children 12 and under, all of whom will need to be accompanied by an adult.

The Easter Egg Hunt will be at Hillcrest Park at 2808 Hillcrest Dr. on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Hundreds of eggs will be hidden all over 1.4 acres of the park for kids to find. And aver all the eggs are found there will be games, prizes, and even a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.

Easter Egg Hunt (United Way of SWLA)

