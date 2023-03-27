50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

City of Lake Charles to hold Easter Egg Hunt at Hillcrest Park

Easter Egg Hunt
Easter Egg Hunt(Live 5)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles and United Way of Southwest Louisiana are inviting residents to their Eggs-travagant Easter Egg Hunt.

The event is open to children 12 and under, all of whom will need to be accompanied by an adult.

The Easter Egg Hunt will be at Hillcrest Park at 2808 Hillcrest Dr. on Saturday, April 8 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Hundreds of eggs will be hidden all over 1.4 acres of the park for kids to find. And aver all the eggs are found there will be games, prizes, and even a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.

Easter Egg Hunt
Easter Egg Hunt(United Way of SWLA)

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF offering in-person new or renewal of commercial fishing licenses in Lake Charles
Storms Tuesday morning
First Alert Forecast: Warm front lingers through Tuesday, possible strong storms late tonight.
Art Under the Oak brings some Easter fun to Lake Charles
Art Under the Oak brings some Easter fun to Lake Charles
Huge turnout for annual used book sale
Huge turnout for annual used book sale