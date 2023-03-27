Lafayette man arrested for allegedly raping a girl under 10 years old

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lafayette man was arrested in Michigan and extradited to Calcasieu Parish for allegedly raping a girl under the age of 10.

Jamaal B. Dugas, 38, of Lafayette was arrested in Michigan in October 2022. He was extradited to Calcasieu Parish on March 24, 2023.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office said they received the complaint from the victim in May 2022. She said the incidents occurred between November 2019 and April 2021.

Dugas faces the charge of first-degree rape and his bond is set at $1.5 million.

