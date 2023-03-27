50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Huge turnout for annual used book sale

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Devon Distefano
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Good Shepherd Episcopal Church has wrapped up their annual used book sale.

Dozens of book lovers packed the EDS gym to fill their bags full of books for just five dollars.

Over 25,000 books were donated to the sale, giving people a wide selection of genres to pick from.

“It’s a feeding frenzy I’m so glad people come out looking for the printed word, they want a book we have children’s books, every kind of books and it makes my heart swell to know this many people are still reading books in this era,” Book sale chairman, Polly Cole said.

All proceeds from the sale go towards helping local non-profits.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF offering in-person new or renewal of commercial fishing licenses in Lake Charles
Storms Tuesday morning
First Alert Forecast: Warm front lingers through Tuesday, possible strong storms late tonight.
Easter Egg Hunt
City of Lake Charles to hold Easter Egg Hunt at Hillcrest Park
Art Under the Oak brings some Easter fun to Lake Charles
Art Under the Oak brings some Easter fun to Lake Charles