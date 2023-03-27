Huge turnout for annual used book sale

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Good Shepherd Episcopal Church has wrapped up their annual used book sale.

Dozens of book lovers packed the EDS gym to fill their bags full of books for just five dollars.

Over 25,000 books were donated to the sale, giving people a wide selection of genres to pick from.

“It’s a feeding frenzy I’m so glad people come out looking for the printed word, they want a book we have children’s books, every kind of books and it makes my heart swell to know this many people are still reading books in this era,” Book sale chairman, Polly Cole said.

All proceeds from the sale go towards helping local non-profits.

