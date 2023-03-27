50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Head of school killed in Tennessee school shooting was Baton Rouge native

Dr. Katherine Koonce
Dr. Katherine Koonce(The Covenant School)
By Lester Duhé and Michael Simoneaux
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - The head of school killed in a shooting at a Tennessee elementary school on Monday, March 27, was from Baton Rouge, according to a family friend.

The head of school, Dr. Katherine Koonce, 60, was among three adults and three 9-year-olds killed in the shooting at The Covenant School in the Nashville area, authorities said.

RELATED: LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school

The family friend said Dr. Koonce went to University High Lab School and studied at LSU.

Dr. Koonce had been at The Covenant School for nearly seven years. Click here to read a letter from Dr. Koonce on the school’s website.

The child victims were identified by authorities as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney. The other two adult victims were identified by authorities as Cynthia Peak, 61, and Mike Hill, 61.

The shooting suspect was identified as Audrey Hale, 28, a former student at the school, authorities said. They added the suspect was killed by law enforcement.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms possible overnight
The “Movies Under the Stars” event returns Friday March 31, 2023.
Movies Under the Stars returns Friday, carries on through April
Residents clean up on March 27, 2023, after severe weather blows through Bunkie.
Bunkie residents clean up after possible tornado
Bill would allow AG to investigate porn sites not checking age verification
Bill would allow AG to investigate porn sites not checking age verification