Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hail up to the size of ping pong balls rained down on SWLA earlier today.

A tornado warning was issued for Beauregard Parish until 4 p.m. this afternoon, which is around the time many residents in the area noticed the hail storm. The National Weather Service reported that severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado moved east across DeRidder around 3:30 p.m., with hail also being a concern for the area.

Sheriff’s offices in Beauregard, Vernon, and Allen parishes have not received any reports of damage.

Hail falls on SWLA during Sunday afternoon storms (KPLC)

