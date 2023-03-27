50/50 Thursdays
Hail falls on SWLA during Sunday afternoon storms

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hail up to the size of ping pong balls rained down on SWLA earlier today.

A tornado warning was issued for Beauregard Parish until 4 p.m. this afternoon, which is around the time many residents in the area noticed the hail storm. The National Weather Service reported that severe thunderstorms capable of producing a tornado moved east across DeRidder around 3:30 p.m., with hail also being a concern for the area.

Sheriff’s offices in Beauregard, Vernon, and Allen parishes have not received any reports of damage.

To submit your photos or for more information, email us at news@kplctv.com.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

