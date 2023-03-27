50/50 Thursdays
FIRST ALET FORECAST: Warm and drier Monday afternoon, rain returns late Monday night

Temps stay warm Monday before another front brings more storms early Tuesday.
By Max Lagano
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As we begin the work week, temperature stay very warm. The same warm front that brought storms Sunday for some will remain close by, meaning highs return to the low 80′s along and south of Interstate 10, and into the upper 70′s to the north. A few showers during the morning hours may also be possible along the front, though some slightly drier air works in for the afternoon and helps keep us dry.

Highs Monday range from the upper 70's to low 80's.
Highs Monday range from the upper 70's to low 80's.

Rain does return to the forecast very quickly however. The same front will begin to move southward Monday night into Tuesday morning, bringing another round of showers and some storms as well. This is where the placement of the front Monday afternoon will become important. If the front stays more to the north during the day, that means more humidity (and thus instability) will build, making strong storms a possibility once again early Tuesday morning. Should this occur, the areas impacted may be further south, closer to I-10. This is something we’ll watch tomorrow and keep you updated.

More showers and storms, some possibly strong return again early Tuesday morning.
More showers and storms, some possibly strong return again early Tuesday morning.

After the front moves through Tuesday morning, cooler air will filter into SW Louisiana. High’s Tuesday and Wednesday will likely be held in the low-to-mid 70′s, with less humid air. Wednesday actually figures to be a really nice day with lower humidity and comfortable temps. But things once again will change quickly.

Another cold front begins to approach close to next weekend.
Another cold front begins to approach close to next weekend.

By Thursday, southerly wind return which mean so does humidity and temperatures into the 80′s. Then as we head closer to next weekend, we begin to track the next cold front. The timing right now looks to be closer to Friday or Saturday. This looks to bring another round of showers and storms, though it is still a little early to know exactly how strong they may be.

- Max Lagano

