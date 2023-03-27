First Alert Forecast: Warm front lingers through Tuesday, possible strong storms late tonight.

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -An active stretch of weather continues this week. SWLA has a lull in the storms this morning and this afternoon, but high humidity remains and another round of heavy storms overnight into the predawn hours of Tuesday is on the way. Be prepared to allow for some extra travel time on the roads this morning as there is some fog that will linger through the morning commute and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for our area through 8 a.m. Once the fog moves out, we’ll be left with a mix of clouds this morning and some sunshine this afternoon which will send temperatures up into the 80s this afternoon.

Afternoon conditions (KPLC)

The next round of storms will build overnight through much of the predawn hours of Tuesday. These storms will be capable of large hail and strong winds, but the threat of tornadoes will be low.

Storms Tuesday morning (KPLC)

The rest of the day Tuesday will bring quieter weather and some more pleasant temperatures with highs a little cooler in the 70s. Fortunately, we enter a relatively quieter stretch of weather for a few days and keep mild temperatures in place through the week.

Front coming Saturday (KPLC)

A small chance of showers surges Wednesday, then better chances of rain and storms by Saturday as another weak front is set to move into the area.

