50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

First Alert Forecast: Warm front lingers through Tuesday, possible strong storms late tonight.

Start your day with 7 News Sunrise
By Joseph Enk
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -An active stretch of weather continues this week. SWLA has a lull in the storms this morning and this afternoon, but high humidity remains and another round of heavy storms overnight into the predawn hours of Tuesday is on the way. Be prepared to allow for some extra travel time on the roads this morning as there is some fog that will linger through the morning commute and a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for our area through 8 a.m. Once the fog moves out, we’ll be left with a mix of clouds this morning and some sunshine this afternoon which will send temperatures up into the 80s this afternoon.

Afternoon conditions
Afternoon conditions(KPLC)

The next round of storms will build overnight through much of the predawn hours of Tuesday. These storms will be capable of large hail and strong winds, but the threat of tornadoes will be low.

Storms Tuesday morning
Storms Tuesday morning(KPLC)

The rest of the day Tuesday will bring quieter weather and some more pleasant temperatures with highs a little cooler in the 70s. Fortunately, we enter a relatively quieter stretch of weather for a few days and keep mild temperatures in place through the week.

Front coming Saturday
Front coming Saturday(KPLC)

A small chance of showers surges Wednesday, then better chances of rain and storms by Saturday as another weak front is set to move into the area.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Dense fog this morning with mild and hot conditions ahead, storms...
First Alert Forecast: Dense fog this morning with mild and hot conditions ahead, storms tomorrow morning.
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALET FORECAST: Warm and drier Monday afternoon, rain returns late Monday night
Temps stay warm Monday before another front brings more storms early Tuesday.
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 11 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast
More showers are likely to develop Sunday morning with an afternoon storm possible for northern...
KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast