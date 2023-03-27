FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms possible overnight

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A stalled frontal boundary is located near the coast, and we will likely see scattered showers and storms form along it through sunset, after that they should wind down. But another round of storms will be possible later overnight into early Tuesday.

First Alert Forecast (KPLC)

The question is whether or not they form, if they do, they could quickly turn strong to severe. The greatest threat would be hail along with gusty winds, again IF they develop. These potential storms could also produce some heavy rainfall, but considering how dry we are this should not pose much of an issue.

Any rain on Tuesday should quickly come to an end by mid-morning as drier air slowly moves in behind a second cold front. This front will not bring a significant change in temperatures but could knock lows down into the 50s for Wednesday and Thursday mornings. Afternoon highs will still reach the 70s, although cloud cover will dictate how warm most areas get. And with clouds remaining over the area, we could see a brief shower, so I am including a 10% chance of rain through Thursday to account for that.

A warmup begins late Thursday into Friday as high pressure moves to our east and southerly winds return. This is ahead of the next approaching cold front that should move through early Saturday. Friday will be warm with lows in the 60s to near 70 along with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Again, clouds will play a role in the temperature forecast; and rain chances will only be 10%.

This front looks weak, and rain is likely to be limited, so rain chances are only 20% and most likely in the early morning hours of Saturday. If that timing holds it should not interfere with any weekend plans. But as always, continue to check our forecast for updates over the rest of this week in case anything changes.

Next week is looking more and more like a typical summer pattern with warmer temperatures and maybe even a few pop-up showers in the afternoon. This part of the forecast is a bit more uncertain, so will leave rain chances limited for now.

