Cathedral of Immaculate Conception performs ‘A Musical Journey Through Lent’

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sounds of worship echoed as the choir and orchestra captivated the Cathedral of Immaculate Conception’s audience this Lenten season.

“I think the whole season of Lent kind of sets us up, prepares us, encourages us to focus on what awaits us,” Sister Camille Martinez said.

Martinez said there is a sharp contrast between this music and lent, as the season is a grieving period yet the music brings hope to many.

“We get to sit in this beautiful church where people pray and we get to experience this moving music that makes the whole mystery of Christ come alive,” Martinez said.

Music can even help strengthen religious practice.

“Music speaks to the heart. Music speaks to us in a way that mere words can’t,” Music director Robert Marcantel said.

Marcantel said the choir and orchestra only had a few months to prepare.

“Well we rehearsed two hours a week, and we had some extra rehearsals on Sundays, so we put in quite a bit of time but we’ve only been working on this since Christmas,” Marcantel said.

He said the cathedral is hoping to make this concert a tradition in the future.

“It may not be this particular work, it may, it may not be, we’ll just see what the future holds but we were very pleased to offer this today,” Marcantel said.

The Lenten season ends with Easter which falls on April 9.

