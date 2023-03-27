50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Boy, 7, found dead off California coast near where mom died

The body of 7-year-old Edgar Espinoza was found in the ocean off central California days after...
The body of 7-year-old Edgar Espinoza was found in the ocean off central California days after his mother, identified by family as 27-year-old Florencia Ramirez, died in the same area, authorities said.(Source: Luciana Urbano Vargas, KION via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:28 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (AP) - The body of a 7-year-old boy was found in the ocean off central California days after his mother died in the same area, authorities said.

The woman was seen floating near Moss Landing after someone reported encountering a 3-year-old boy unattended on the beach in Monterey County.

The little boy said that his mother and brother were missing, sheriff’s officials said.

Crews are searching the waters for a missing child. (KION, LUCIANA URBANO VARGAS, CNN)

The woman was pulled from the water and taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Searchers combed the shoreline and water for the woman’s other son.

The sheriff’s office said Saturday that the body of the missing 7-year-old boy was recovered by divers near Moss Landing’s boat launch.

Her family identified the woman as Florencia Ramirez, 27, of Salinas and the missing boy as Edgar Espinoza, KION-TV reported.

Sheriff’s investigators are not yet sure how the mother and son ended up in the water, but they speculated it’s possible the boy began to drown and his mother went in to rescue him, succumbing herself, SFGate reported Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

This photo provided by the North Korean government shows what it says is a ballistic missile...
North Korea test-fires 2 more missiles as US sends carrier
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) steps back before shooting a 3-point basket as Louisville guard...
Caitlin Clark leads Iowa to first Final Four since 1993
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALET FORECAST: Warm and drier Monday afternoon, rain returns late Monday night