Bill would allow AG to investigate porn sites not checking age verification

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A proposed House bill would allow the state Attorney General to investigate pornography websites that allow minors on their sites.

Last year, Gov. John Bel Edwards signed into law a bill requiring age verification on porn websites. The sites are not supposed to keep a record of the information used for age verification.

But the author of that bill, State Rep. Laurie Schlegel (R), of Metairie, is now proposing an addition that would allow the Louisiana Attorney General to investigate offending sites and sue for civil penalties on behalf of the state.

Some penalties are already available under the current law, including the possibility of individual civil liabilities awarded to minors who are still able to access the sites.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.