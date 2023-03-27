Beachgoers relocate alligator stranded on surf

50/50 Thursdays
Alligator stranded in surf on Mae's Beach in Johnson Bayou
By AnaClare Barras
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - An alligator was spotted stranded on the surf on Mae’s Beach in Johnson Bayou this past Saturday.

Beachgoers noticed the alligator had not moved from its position in the sand all day. Concerned the animal might be sick, several individuals teamed up to move it back to the marsh.

They tied a rope around the alligator and transported it back to the marsh water.

