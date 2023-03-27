Art Under the Oak brings some Easter fun to Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Imperial Calcasieu Museum held their Easter-themed Art Under the Oak event over the weekend.

There were plenty of activities for families to enjoy including making your own stuffed animal and face painting.

Pieces from local artists and vendors were also on display and the Easter bunny made a special appearance to take pictures with the kids.

“So easter is a celebration across the entire state across the region and this is just our way of providing that for the community just giving them another venue to celebrate at,” Imperial Calcasieu Museum executive director, Stefan Borssen said.

The museum plans on hosting more community events in the coming months.

