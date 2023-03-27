50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Art Under the Oak brings some Easter fun to Lake Charles

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
By Devon Distefano
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Imperial Calcasieu Museum held their Easter-themed Art Under the Oak event over the weekend.

There were plenty of activities for families to enjoy including making your own stuffed animal and face painting.

Pieces from local artists and vendors were also on display and the Easter bunny made a special appearance to take pictures with the kids.

“So easter is a celebration across the entire state across the region and this is just our way of providing that for the community just giving them another venue to celebrate at,” Imperial Calcasieu Museum executive director, Stefan Borssen said.

The museum plans on hosting more community events in the coming months.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
LDWF offering in-person new or renewal of commercial fishing licenses in Lake Charles
Storms Tuesday morning
First Alert Forecast: Warm front lingers through Tuesday, possible strong storms late tonight.
Easter Egg Hunt
City of Lake Charles to hold Easter Egg Hunt at Hillcrest Park
Huge turnout for annual used book sale
Huge turnout for annual used book sale