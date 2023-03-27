15 shot, 1 killed after violent weekend in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport had a dangerous weekend, with four shootings leaving 15 people injured and one dead.

The first shooting occurred on Friday, March 24 at 10:56 p.m. in the 1800 block of Logan Street. SPD says a group of people were holding a cookout in a garage, when gunfire came from an unknown source. Eight people were injured.

On Saturday, March 25 at 1:44 a.m., people were waiting at Texas Street at Market Street in downtown Shreveport when someone pulled up in a silver car. Officials say several men stepped out of the vehicle and began to fire rifles. Six people were wounded, including one mortally.

The Caddo coroner’s office on Monday, March 27 identified 32-year-old Jacorvin Taylor, of Shreveport, as the man who died at 2:15 a.m. Saturday at Ochsner LSU Health after having been shot in the 200 block of Texas Street. His death marks the 21st homicide this year in Shreveport and Caddo Parish.

Nineteen-year-old Devin Owen Porter Jr. has been arrested on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with Taylor’s death. Porter is being held in Caddo Correctional Center.

In addition to the murder charge, he also faces one count each of:

being a felon in possession of a firearm,

illegal use of weapons/dangerous instrumentalities,

aggravated flight from an officer (felony),

illegal possession of stolen things,

aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce, and,

resisting an officer.

Porter’s bonds total $1.208 million.

Shreveport police say around 4 a.m. Saturday, March 25, one person was shot near Claiborne and Hearne avenues in the Queensborough area. The victim’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

A man was found shot on Fairfield Avenue at 8:32 p.m. on Sunday, March 26. Police on the scene said he might have been behind the wheel of a car that was parked down the dead-end street. A door was open and its lights still were on. At 8:35 p.m. the same night, dispatch records show a report of gunfire on Marshall Street between I-20 W and Franklin Street. While occurring around the same time, it has not been confirmed that the incidents are related.

Mayor Tom Arceneaux responded to the violence on March 25. He says he has asked SPD and other departments to increase their number of cameras in violent crime areas. He has also called on the power of the U.S. Government to investigate criminal conspiracies that fall under the federal Racketeering Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO).

The city believes that many of the recent violent activities could fall under the RICO statute, which carries extremely stiff penalties.

RICO violations include:

murder

robbery

dealing with a controlled substance or listed chemicals

