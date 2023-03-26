Vietnam War Veterans honored to recognize 50th anniversary

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s been 50 years since the Vietnam War and for Veterans who fought in the war, it’s a memory that lingers on.

But for today, it was a celebration to honor the vets as Lake Charles’ Veterans Memorial Park hosted local veterans.

Each branch was recognized during the ceremony with brothers and sisters in arms.

We spoke with Mallory Dock, who served as a combat medic, and he tells us what it means to him to be honored today.

“It means everything because like the gentleman was saying earlier, we never had a welcome home. You know, we were spit on, cussed at, that and everything else,” Dock said. “When we got back to Vietnam there was no parade, there was nothing. So now with all the different celebrations they have for Vietnam Veterans, it really warms your heart.”

Hundreds of people were in attendance to support.

