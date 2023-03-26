SWLA Arrest Report - March 25, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 25, 2023.

Christopher James Isaac, 50, Lake Charles: Two counts of theft less than $1,000; criminal trespass; simple burglary.

Cotrellis Laquincy Henry, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies; vehicle turning left at intersection; driver must be licensed.

Gabriel Lee Reed, 46, Lake Charles; Domestic abuse battery; prohibited acts; drug paraphernalia.

