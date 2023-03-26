Pioneer Heritage Festival in Merryille celebrates it’s rich history

Merryville, LA (KPLC) - No man’s land has a rich history in this part of our state.

Merryville was once part of that area and each year they choose to celebrate the deeply rooted heritage of its past.

“I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else but here,” Texas resident, Sheila Spivey said

87-year-old Spivey grew up in England but has lived in Texas for most of her life. She said the charm of the south never gets old, especially in Merryville.

“They’re all so friendly, everybody’s so friendly, I can just walk in here and sit down and start talking to anyone and we just hit it off,” Spivey said.

The Pioneer Heritage Festival in Merryville is one of a kind and it dates back decades, with a special way of bringing people together.

“A lot of people that you normally don’t see, they come out, you see people from all over the parish,” Lake Charles resident, Candy Thibodeaux said.

For some, it’s even their first time experiencing this unique celebration.

“First time we’ve ever been up here, we heard about it and decided to ride our motorcycles up on this pretty day and enjoy the festival,” Thibodeaux said.

The festival brought smiles to many faces with family-friendly activities including pony rides, live music, and axe throwing.

But Spivey said it’s missing just one thing.

“I think they need to bring back all that dancing they used to have,” Spivey said. “You hear that music playing over there, how can you just sit and not want to dance?”

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.