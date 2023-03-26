March 25 Election: Jeff Davis Parish passes two Mills Renewals

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, LA (KPLC) - Two Mills Renewals were passed in Jeff Davis Parish in the March 25 Election.

Gravity Drainage District No. 9 - 9.21 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall the Gravity Drainage District No. 9, Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of nine and twenty-one hundredths (9.21) mills on all property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $214,300 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of improving, constructing, maintaining and operating gravity drainage works within the District limits?

The renewal passed, receiving 39 votes (85%) for the renewal, against 7 votes (15%) opposing the renewal.

Fire Protection District No. 3 - 3.59 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.

Shall Fire Protection District No. 3 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy a special tax of three and fifty-nine hundredths (3.59) mills on all the property subject to taxation within the District (an estimated $239,300 expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033, for the purpose of constructing, acquiring, improving, maintaining and operating fire protection facilities and equipment in the District and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, said tax to be in addition to the 5.12 mills tax now authorized to be levied by the District for such purposes?

The renewal passed, receiving 198 votes (86%) for the renewal, against 31 votes (14%) opposing the renewal.

