Lake Charles remembers past loved ones in Butterfly Release

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There’s always time to remember our loved ones and Harbor Hospice gave Lake Charles a chance to do it together.

The annual Butterfly Release took place at the Lake Charles Amphitheater.

Butterflies flew in honor of our loved ones.

For Harbor Hospice, this event hopes to send out a message and remind the community that they also remember our loved ones.

“More the resemblance of life. You know how the butterfly is, where it comes from, and the release,” Amber Cooper said. “I feel like it touches anyone who’s lost a loved one.”

“They do remind me of my sister. She used to be so happy,” Evelyn Rosesmith said. “She used to be kicking in my mom’s belly and she used to be playing cards on my mom’s belly and we love it.”

For everyone, this is a reminder to remember those we lost and to keep them in our hearts.

