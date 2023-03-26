50/50 Thursdays
Common Threads Quilt Guild Show brings tons of unique designs for consumers

By Devon Distefano
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Those interested in all things quilts came out to the Common Threads Quilt Guild Show at the Beauregard Parish Exhibit Hall.

Fabric and supply vendors were set up, giving people the opportunity to purchase their own materials to make their own quilts.

There were also a number of quilts on display -- each with its own unique designs.

“I volunteer at the Pregnancy Care Center here in DeRidder and the quilters guild donates baby quilts to the center for our clients and they absolutely love them so I am thankful for their support of us so I wanted to support them today,” attendee Tammy Brown said.

The event is held every two years and brings in people from all over southwest Louisiana.

Common Threads Quilt Guild Show brings tons of unique designs for consumers
