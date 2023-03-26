50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Check blown 130 miles by tornado winds

A check found in Mississippi was blown 130 miles in strong winds.
A check found in Mississippi was blown 130 miles in strong winds.(Christy Edgeworth)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG CREEK, Miss. (CNN) – A Mississippi woman said she found a check in her front yard that was blown miles away by a tornado.

Christy Edgeworth shared a photo of the check she found in her front yard in Big Creek.

The check was from Rolling Fork, Mississippi, which is 130 miles away. The check was carried to Big Creek by strong winds during a storm that struck Rolling Fork on Friday.

Officials reported at least 26 people were killed by storms and severe weather in Mississippi, and that number is expected to change.

At least 13 of those deaths were recorded in Sharkey County, which is where Rolling Fork is located.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher holds the remains of the net and is falls into the...
San Diego State muscles past Creighton, makes 1st Final Four
Miami forward Norchad Omier celebrates after their win against Texas in an Elite 8 college...
Miller, Wong rally Miami past Texas 88-81 for 1st Final Four
Procession held for 2 officers who died in helicopter crash; officials release a few more details
Procession held for 2 officers who died in helicopter crash; officials release a few more details
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash