Authorities respond to deadly helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish

Helicopter crash scene
Helicopter crash scene(wafb)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are responding to a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The helicopter belongs to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The wreckage is in a cane field along N. Winterville Rd. off Highway 190 near Port Allen.

The coroner’s office has been called to the scene. Early reports indicate there are two people dead at the scene.

Sources say the helicopter crew had been sent to assist with a pursuit but never returned. A search was launched and the wreckage was found hours later.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

