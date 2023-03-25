West Calcasieu Cameron clinic opens in Carlyss

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Carlyss has a brand new addition to the community with the grand opening of the Calcasieu Family Physicians Clinic, an extension of West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.

The clinic will prioritize chronic disease management and common conditions such as COPD and diabetes. The main goal of the clinic is to reach more folks and make sure they are receiving the best care.

“Carylss is a growing community. We’ve got lots of residents here, lots of businesses coming up. So it’s just to give that quick easy access to a primary care provider that’s not so centralized in the middle of town for people who are living over on this side,” said family physician Kelly Fuquay.

The clinic, at 151 Walker Rd., will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday from 8 a.m. to noon.

