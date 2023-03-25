SWLA Arrest Report - March 24, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 24, 2023.

Gene Allen Constance, 45, Vinton: Contempt of court; domestic abuse battery; false imprisonment; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Jamaal Blake Dugas, 38, Lafayette: First degree rape.

Michael Glenn Chaline, 38, Hackberry: Illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule II drug; drug paraphernalia; riding on roadways and bicycle paths.

Jercody Devon Thierry, 29, Lake Charles: Driving on roadway laned for traffic; operating while intoxicated; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Jesus Daniel Gomez, 47, Lake Charles: Residential contractor fraud $5,000 or more but less than $25,000; fail to possess the required license for home improvements.

Jhi Dwayne Joseph, 19, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by flight; theft less than $1,000; possession of synthetic marijuana.

Kelvin Roy Williams, 35, Lake Charles: 3 counts of contempt of court; domestic abuse battery.

Michael Joseph Allison, 29, Lake Charles: 3 counts of contempt of court; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; possession of a Schedule IV drug.

Amber Louise Fuselier, 37, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Decarlos Jaylen Dill, 21, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.

Christopher Joel Winfrey, 21, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery; aggravated assault with a firearm.

Kevin Lee Thomas, 20, Eunice: Possession of marijuana; drug paraphernalia; possession or dealing in unregistered or illegally transferred weapons; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; resisting an officer.

