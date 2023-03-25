50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Sports Persons of the Week - Grand Lake Baseball

By Justin Margolius
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In Southwest Louisiana, baseball has brought communities together for years, and at Grand Lake High School you can feel that comradery. The Hornets baseball team has a history of success with three State Runner-up finishes in the past five years, but this year head coach of Grand Lake; Tyler Alton, made it clear that he has one of the most unique teams in all of high school baseball.

This season Grand Lake has four pairs of brothers all on one baseball team. Those pairs are Garret, and Gavin Walker who are twins, Grayson, and Luke Daigle, Wyatt, and Rylie Istre, and Cass, and Tate Verzwyvelt.

The Walker twins are right in the thick of their final year of high school baseball, and they made it clear just how fun it is to be on this close of a team.

“You always know what either one of us is going to do. We’re a close-knit group, so we’ve always got along really well and we’re all brothers over here, everybody’s a brother on this team basically and we like to do all of the same things every day,” said Garret Walker.

Coach Alton explained that it has been an absolute joy to coach this team this year and that all the familiarity has made it easy for him to do his job.

“They all know each other like the back of their hand, and actually Garrett and Gavin both play middle infield and we call them middle twinfield because they’re twins, so they kind of know where the other person’s going to be at all times,” said Coach Alton. It’s really a lot of fun being their coach, and I haven’t heard of another team like this having four sets of brothers on one team, it is pretty crazy.”

You can catch the Grand Lake Hornets on the diamond through the rest of the spring as they are currently right in the middle of district play.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Touchdown Live
Sports Persons of the Week - Grand Lake Baseball
Sports Persons of the Week - Grand Lake Baseball
LSU's Angel Reese (10) celebrates the team's win over Utah in a Sweet 16 college basketball...
LSU pulls off dramatic win over Utah to advance to Elite 8
McNeese Baseball opens Southland Conference Play with win over Nicholls
McNeese baseball opens Southland Conference play with win over Nicholls