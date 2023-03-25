Sports Persons of the Week - Grand Lake Baseball

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In Southwest Louisiana, baseball has brought communities together for years, and at Grand Lake High School you can feel that comradery. The Hornets baseball team has a history of success with three State Runner-up finishes in the past five years, but this year head coach of Grand Lake; Tyler Alton, made it clear that he has one of the most unique teams in all of high school baseball.

This season Grand Lake has four pairs of brothers all on one baseball team. Those pairs are Garret, and Gavin Walker who are twins, Grayson, and Luke Daigle, Wyatt, and Rylie Istre, and Cass, and Tate Verzwyvelt.

The Walker twins are right in the thick of their final year of high school baseball, and they made it clear just how fun it is to be on this close of a team.

“You always know what either one of us is going to do. We’re a close-knit group, so we’ve always got along really well and we’re all brothers over here, everybody’s a brother on this team basically and we like to do all of the same things every day,” said Garret Walker.

Coach Alton explained that it has been an absolute joy to coach this team this year and that all the familiarity has made it easy for him to do his job.

“They all know each other like the back of their hand, and actually Garrett and Gavin both play middle infield and we call them middle twinfield because they’re twins, so they kind of know where the other person’s going to be at all times,” said Coach Alton. It’s really a lot of fun being their coach, and I haven’t heard of another team like this having four sets of brothers on one team, it is pretty crazy.”

You can catch the Grand Lake Hornets on the diamond through the rest of the spring as they are currently right in the middle of district play.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.