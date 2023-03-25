50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Salvation Army accepting donations for disaster relief following Mississippi tornadoes

Salvation Army
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Salvation Army is accepting donations to assist impacted towns in Mississippi following the devastating tornadoes that traveled through the state.

Donations can be made by texting “MSTORNADOES” to 51555, or on the Salvation Army website HERE.

Four Salvation Army mobile feeding units are in impacted towns with four units on standby, according to WLBT News.

They are also currently serving meals in Rolling Fork, MS.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning
3 dead in Cameron Parish apparent drowning

Latest News

KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and a couple storms return Sunday, next cold front by Tuesday
A Lafayette man was arrested in Michigan for alleged rape in Calcasieu Parish.
Lafayette man accused of first-degree rape in Calcasieu Parish
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and storms on the way out, much better Saturday ahead
SWLA Garden Conference and Expo
SWLA Garden Conference and Expo returns for 23rd year