Salvation Army accepting donations for disaster relief following Mississippi tornadoes

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Salvation Army is accepting donations to assist impacted towns in Mississippi following the devastating tornadoes that traveled through the state.

Donations can be made by texting “MSTORNADOES” to 51555, or on the Salvation Army website HERE.

Four Salvation Army mobile feeding units are in impacted towns with four units on standby, according to WLBT News.

They are also currently serving meals in Rolling Fork, MS.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.