No. 1 LSU run rules No. 5 Arkansas to tie series

LSU head coach Jay Johnson
LSU head coach Jay Johnson(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The No. 1 LSU baseball team tied its weekend series against No. 5 Arkansas with a run-rule win in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, March 25.

The Tigers (20-3, 3-2 SEC) beat the Razorbacks (20-3, 4-1 SEC), 12-2, in seven innings. Arkansas had been riding a 15-game win streak.

Ty Floyd (4-0) started on the mound and earned the win. He allowed two runs on three hits and struck out seven but walked two in 6.1 innings.

Tre’ Morgan was 3-for-5 at the plate with a home run and two RBI. Dylan Crews was 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Gavin Dugas also homered.

