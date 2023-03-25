LSU pulls off dramatic win over Utah to advance to Elite 8

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WAFB) - The No. 3 seed LSU Tigers pulled off a dramatic win over the No. 2 seed Utah Utes in the Sweet 16 on Friday, March 24.

LSU (31-3) defeated Utah (27-5) 66-63 advancing to the Elite 8 for the first time since 2007-2008.

Jacques Doucet went into the LSU women's basketball locker room to interview players after the Tigers beat Utah to advance to Elite 8.

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey, forwards Angel Reese and LaDazhia Williams talk about their win over Utah to advance to the Elite 8.

LaDaziah Williams finished with a season-high 24 points while shooting 78% from the floor she also grabbed six rebounds and added two steals and a block while Angel Reese picked up her 31st double-double of the season and finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

LSU will face the No. 9 seed Miami on Sunday, March 26.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.