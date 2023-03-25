50/50 Thursdays
Lafayette man accused of first-degree rape in Calcasieu Parish

A Lafayette man was arrested in Michigan for alleged rape in Calcasieu Parish.
By Jakob Evans
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lafayette man was arrested in Michigan for alleged rape in Calcasieu Parish.

Jamaal Blake Dugas, 38, was arrested on March 23, at 12:15 p.m. in Pontiac, Michigan. He was then transported and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on March 24, at 2:31 a.m.

His bond is set at $1.5 million.

7News has requested a mugshot from CPSO and are expecting the image on Monday.

