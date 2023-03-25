FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and a couple storms return Sunday, next cold front by Tuesday

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Humid conditions and rain chances are on the way back to Southwest Louisiana. After a dry and sunny Saturday, a warm front will begin to move northward into the viewing area throughout the day Sunday, and may bring some fog early in the morning south of I-10. More moisture will be brought up from the Gulf of Mexico, meaning we will once again be dealing with rain. Showers will likely develop starting Sunday morning south of I-10, moving northward into the rest of the viewing area by the afternoon.

Showers develop Sunday morning south of I-10, spreading northward into the afternoon. (KPLC)

The activity looks to be mostly light, though as the warm front nears our northern parishes in the afternoon, a couple thunderstorms can’t be ruled out in those areas. Should any storms materialize, it is not out of the question to see some gusty winds and even hail thanks to instability higher up in the atmosphere and warming surface temps. The best chances for this to happen is in Vernon Parish or northern Beauregard/Allen. Overall, the chances of seeing any strong storms still seem to be on the lower side (through not zero). As for any outdoor plans, the whole day does not look like a washout but it still will be a good idea to keep an eye on the sky and have indoor alternatives.

The next cold front arrives late Monday into Tuesday morning with another round of rain. (KPLC)

Chances for showers remain in the forecast Monday, though may not be as numerous as what we’ll see on Sunday. Then another cold front begins to approach from the west. This should bring a better chance for showers and storms as late Monday night into Tuesday morning. After the front moves through, drier air returns by Wednesday and we’ll be slightly cooler as well with highs returning to the 70′s Tuesday and Wednesday. Another warming trend begins by Thursday with temperatures returning to the 80′s before yet another cold front may try to approach closer to next weekend.

- Max Lagano

