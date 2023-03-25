50/50 Thursdays
Connections
The Pledge of Allegiance

Crumbl Cookies bakery opens in Lake Charles

By Emma Oertling
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Get ready to satisfy your sweet tooth - a new bakery is now open in Lake Charles.

Crumbl Cookies features a rotating array of flavors that changes each week. The Utah-based chain has become popular nationwide, and SWLA residents got their first bite Friday.

“After the hurricanes, this community has needed so much growth and something to look forward to, and this is just such a positive culture environment to bring food into,” said co-general manager Haley Lockhart.

Crumbl is in the Prien Lake Plaza shopping center, near Target.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Social Security Money
Potential change to Social Security benefits could impact people with disabilities
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
The Voice musician with Louisiana ties earns four chair turns in 21 seconds
BioLab chlorine Leak causes shelter-in-place
Chlorine leak from BioLab causes shelter-in-place
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
Police identify 2 people killed in Moss Bluff motorcycle crash
KPLC's Crawfish Price Check.
KPLC’s Crawfish Price Check

Latest News

Crumbl Cookies bakery opens in Lake Charles
Crumbl Cookies bakery opens in Lake Charles
COLD CASE: 7News investigates 1984 murder of Ray Stevens in Cameron
COLD CASE: 7News investigates 1984 murder of Ray Stevens in Cameron
Former Capital One Tower goes up for sale as residents wonder why no work is being done
Former Capital One Tower goes up for sale as residents wonder why no work is being done
KPLC First Alert Forecast
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers and a few storms Friday evening, severe threat limited but not zero