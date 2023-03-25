Crumbl Cookies bakery opens in Lake Charles

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Get ready to satisfy your sweet tooth - a new bakery is now open in Lake Charles.

Crumbl Cookies features a rotating array of flavors that changes each week. The Utah-based chain has become popular nationwide, and SWLA residents got their first bite Friday.

“After the hurricanes, this community has needed so much growth and something to look forward to, and this is just such a positive culture environment to bring food into,” said co-general manager Haley Lockhart.

Crumbl is in the Prien Lake Plaza shopping center, near Target.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.