SWLA Arrest Report - March 23, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for March 23, 2023.

James Ray Geraldon II, 37, Westlake: Contempt of court; child endangerment.

Tyrek Dwayne Allison, 22, Sulphur: No motor vehicle insurance; must have working headlamps on motor vehicle; aggravated flight from an officer.

Hope Marie Warner, 22, Sulphur: Pedestrians on highways; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.

Amanda Faye Phelps, 44, Vidor, TX: Contempt of court; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Latodd Antonio May, 39, Baton Rouge: Home invasion; domestic abuse; battery.

Maverick Harper, 27, Iowa: Indecent behavior with juveniles.

Ebonie Nikko Greis, 35, Welsh: Theft under $5,000; criminal conspiracy.

Justin Wayne Carrier, 27, Sulphur: Careless operation; hit and run driving; speeding; aggravated flight from an officer; possession of a Schedule I drug; contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia; disturbing the peace; hit and run driving (2 charges); operating a vehicle with a suspended license; careless operation.

Ian Lachlian Valentine, 32, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; domestic abuse.

Jayson John Gerald Downs, 26, Sulphur: Aggravated assault.

Arthelus Paul Trout, 55, Westlake: Violations of protective orders.

Gregory Dewayne Mccummings, 34, Lake Charles: Federal detainer.

Jeffery Jermaine Dixon, 25, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; property damage under $50,000.

Jessie Anthony Roper, 32, Sulphur: Possession of a firearm by a person who was previously convicted of battery of a dating partner; illegal use of dangerous weapons; aggravated second-degree battery.

Corey Jamal Boutte, 20, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime.

Kevric Keeric Edwards, 24, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (3 charges); domestic abuse; property damage under $1,000.

Jarell Marquis Williams, 29, Lake Charles: No turn signals; aggravated flight from an officer; failure to stop or yield; failure to obey flashing red light signal; possession of marijuana; no seat belt; reckless operation; speeding; driving on a roadway laned for traffic; hit and run; violation of a no passing zone; resisting an officer by flight; operating a vehicle with a suspended license.

Joshua Daniel Goleman, 33, Sulphur: Burglary; resisting an officer; theft under $1,000.

Clarence Bell, 65, Lake Charles: Battery of a dating partner; contempt of court.

